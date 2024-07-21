Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells $1,066,473.66 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of BBW opened at $25.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.20). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $114.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth $321,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $380,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBW

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.