C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $88.86. 1,400,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

