Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $7,763,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,141,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after buying an additional 468,195 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,330,000 after purchasing an additional 402,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,228,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.95. 2,607,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.89.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

