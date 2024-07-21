Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.89.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.95. 2,607,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,109. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.82 and its 200 day moving average is $297.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

