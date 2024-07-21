Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,869 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period.

Shares of CPZ stock traded up 0.16 on Friday, hitting 15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 342,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,511. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 13.17 and a 52-week high of 16.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 15.39 and its 200-day moving average is 15.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, CFO Thomas E. Herman acquired 16,308 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at 416,475.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

