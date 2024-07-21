Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 134.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBUS opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.91. Cibus has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $23.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 12,313.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cibus will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cibus by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

