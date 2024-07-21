CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 518,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,382,000 after buying an additional 107,244 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CarGurus by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after buying an additional 1,619,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $24,160,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

