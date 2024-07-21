CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $75.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,102,364. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

