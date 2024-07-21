CBM Asia Development (CVE:TCF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of CBM Asia Development (CVE:TCF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CBM Asia Development Stock Performance

CBM Asia Development has a 52 week low of C$14.58 and a 52 week high of C$25.70.

CBM Asia Development (CVE:TCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.78 million during the quarter.

CBM Asia Development Company Profile

CBM Asia Development Corp. (CBMA) is a Canada-based unconventional gas company with coalbed methane (CBM) exploration and development opportunities in Indonesia. The Company holds various participating interests in five production sharing contracts (PSC) for CBM in Indonesia. The Company has operations in south Sumatra, which includes sekayu PSC; central Sumatra, which includes Hulu PSC and east Kalimantan, which includes Kutai-west PSC and Bentian besar PSC.

