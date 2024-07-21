Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

