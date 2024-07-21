CEEK VR Trading Down 4.9% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $30.62 million and $2.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009298 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,092.95 or 1.00059706 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011645 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00072678 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03766784 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,132,501.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

