Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.21% of Celestica worth $118,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 169,277 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Celestica by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,250. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

