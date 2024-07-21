Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 817,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,747,000 after purchasing an additional 358,797 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,800,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.23.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.24. 3,541,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,950. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

