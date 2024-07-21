CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share.

GIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE:GIB opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.92.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in CGI by 9,916.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

