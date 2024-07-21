Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc Sells 69,681 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,604,056.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,791,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,359,662.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $2,255,000.00.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $25.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

