Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $744.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.83. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,102.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,102.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,597 shares of company stock valued at $821,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

See Also

