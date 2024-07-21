Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL trimmed its stake in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Iris Energy by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Iris Energy Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IREN traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,062,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,219,596. Iris Energy Limited has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IREN

About Iris Energy

(Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.