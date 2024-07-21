Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Cuts Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL cut its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after buying an additional 881,216 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after purchasing an additional 601,749 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,852,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $59,520,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 771,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,967 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.33. 2,364,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,954. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shift4 Payments

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.