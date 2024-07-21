Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $341,000 Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,881,000 after purchasing an additional 427,274 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $827,162. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. 811,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,020. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $59.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

