Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Sells 8,969 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after buying an additional 48,484 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $62.82. 1,058,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,812. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

