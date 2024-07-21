Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,066,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.30% of Church & Dwight worth $3,136,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,466. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

