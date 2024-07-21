Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBUS. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBUS opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.91. Cibus has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $23.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Cibus had a negative net margin of 12,313.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cibus will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBUS. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cibus by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

