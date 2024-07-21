Citigroup Raises U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $49.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.72.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

