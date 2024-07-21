Clearstead Trust LLC Takes $47,000 Position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFFI stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,053. The stock has a market cap of $164.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Robinson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $39,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,815. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

