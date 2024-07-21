Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires £4,607 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,710 ($35.14) per share, with a total value of £4,607 ($5,974.58).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 172 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,702 ($35.04) per share, with a total value of £4,647.44 ($6,027.03).

On Friday, May 24th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 22,036 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,770 ($35.92), for a total value of £610,397.20 ($791,592.79).

On Friday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 157 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,796 ($36.26) per share, for a total transaction of £4,389.72 ($5,692.80).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,756 ($35.74) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 2,065 ($26.78) and a one year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,862.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,720 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,533.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.48) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.91) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.26) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.91) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,825 ($36.64).

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola HBC

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.