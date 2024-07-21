Coeur Mining, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

