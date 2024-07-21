Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$60.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.83.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$62.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$50.78 and a one year high of C$68.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

