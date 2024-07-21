Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

