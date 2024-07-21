Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CBSH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

