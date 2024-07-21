Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.07% of Comstock at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.
