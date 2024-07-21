Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Artivion worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Artivion by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 564,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Artivion by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Artivion by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 42,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Artivion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Artivion Price Performance

AORT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 217,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,437. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

