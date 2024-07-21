Connors Investor Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TGT traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.73. 3,186,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,927. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.25. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

