Connors Investor Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Trupanion worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 33.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,165,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Trupanion by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,399,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings purchased 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $144,586. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 572,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,986. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

