Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $459,691,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,493,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,788 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $524.33. The company had a trading volume of 153,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,201. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $533.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.47 and a 200-day moving average of $452.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

