Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases 7,102 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.45% of Green Dot worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $7,869,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 597,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 209,818 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 97,040 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 340,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 84,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,091. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $492.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.70 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GDOT

About Green Dot

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.