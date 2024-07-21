Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 468.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after purchasing an additional 212,064 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $648,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 61,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,195,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,452. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

