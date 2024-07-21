Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 6,446 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,082,000 after purchasing an additional 209,359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 3,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 166,615 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $20,287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 144,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in AeroVironment by 756.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 102,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.23. The company had a trading volume of 225,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,887. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.38 and its 200-day moving average is $159.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.