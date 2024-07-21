Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 9,080 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Innospec worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,941,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Innospec by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of IOSP stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.38. The company had a trading volume of 83,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,861. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.49.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IOSP

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.