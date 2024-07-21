Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Up 0.2 %
CNSL stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
