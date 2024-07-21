Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNSL stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

