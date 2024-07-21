Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 162.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,035 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $15,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.04. 1,809,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,669. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

