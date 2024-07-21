Contrasting Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $1.05 billion 10.26 $410.76 million $1.80 26.62 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $739.34 million 0.32 -$27.02 million ($1.12) -3.15

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 1 7 3 0 2.18 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CubeSmart and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CubeSmart currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.99%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 29.18%. Given CubeSmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. CubeSmart pays out 113.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 38.64% 14.48% 6.54% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -3.65% -8.43% -1.20%

Volatility and Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.