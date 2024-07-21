Contrasting Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of nLIGHT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intchains Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $209.92 million 2.69 -$41.67 million ($1.02) -11.66 Intchains Group $11.58 million 41.41 -$3.78 million ($0.10) -80.00

This table compares nLIGHT and Intchains Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intchains Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nLIGHT. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nLIGHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and Intchains Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -23.81% -17.86% -14.69% Intchains Group -56.73% -4.84% -4.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for nLIGHT and Intchains Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intchains Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

nLIGHT presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.57%. Intchains Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given nLIGHT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Intchains Group.

Summary

nLIGHT beats Intchains Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

