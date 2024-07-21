Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.87.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $724.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after buying an additional 2,150,263 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after buying an additional 1,372,624 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,264.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 959,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 918,776 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after buying an additional 570,449 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,152,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 116,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

