Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 132,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,992 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its stake in Intel by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 32,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 69,628,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,896,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

