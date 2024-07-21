Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 78,857 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGY. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 86.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,116,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 516,808 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,388,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 430,191 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,723,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 346,831 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2,648.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 221,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 213,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,231,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,920,000 after buying an additional 202,688 shares during the period.

Shares of BGY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 63,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $5.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

