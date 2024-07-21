Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 3,785 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GGZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,429. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

