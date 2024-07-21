Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 88,636 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,636 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3,764.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

LGI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. 28,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,243. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1046 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

