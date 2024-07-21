Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. 18,696,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,952,106. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

