Cosmos Price Reaches $6.45 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.45 or 0.00009572 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $80.93 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00046421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.