Cosmos Price Reaches $6.53 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $6.53 or 0.00009590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.55 billion and $104.94 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00047937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00015670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

